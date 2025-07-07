Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

