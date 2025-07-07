Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

