Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.33 on Monday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

