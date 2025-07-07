Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Down 0.3%

STERIS stock opened at $237.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

