Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,997.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,921.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,849.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

