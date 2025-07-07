Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys 3,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,074,000 after acquiring an additional 692,852 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 271,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $44.08 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.