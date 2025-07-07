Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,715 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,054,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $647.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

