Planning Directions Inc. Sells 406 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

