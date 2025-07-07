Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

