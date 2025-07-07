Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

