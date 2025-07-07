Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $144.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

