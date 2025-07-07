Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Lincoln National Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.69% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $167,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,721.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 81,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

BLV stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

