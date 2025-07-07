Capital Management Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 185.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $96.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

