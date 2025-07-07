Core Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Core Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 37.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $97,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,905 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

