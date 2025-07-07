Fairway Wealth LLC Has $25.54 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 50,413.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the period. RPM International comprises about 7.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RPM International worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 12,321.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in RPM International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

Shares of RPM opened at $113.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

