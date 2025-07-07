Fullcircle Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $177.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

