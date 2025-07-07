Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

