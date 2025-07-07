Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 104,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

