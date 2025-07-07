Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 48,240 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 191.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

TSPA opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

