Callan Capital LLC Has $127.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,911,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $127,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after buying an additional 478,833 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.