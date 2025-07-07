YANKCOM Partnership Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

