Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

