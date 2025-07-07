EULAV Asset Management Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $388.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $393.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

