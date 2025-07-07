U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,684 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

