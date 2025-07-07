Dupree Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Orion Office REIT worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 274,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 52.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

