Client First Capital LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 186,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF makes up about 2.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 373,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 794.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 1,178,891 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS:SMAX opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

