iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Bought by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $86.74 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

