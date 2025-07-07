Dupree Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.2% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6,152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 124,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

