Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $399.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $400.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.72.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
