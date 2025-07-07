AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,015,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,855 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 7.8% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1%

AGNC opened at $9.42 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

