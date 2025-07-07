Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

ANF opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $183.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

