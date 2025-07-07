Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,696 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 87,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

