Capital Management Associates Inc Has $370,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

