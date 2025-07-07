Centennial Bank AR Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $798.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $161.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

