Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Trading Down 0.7%

ASML stock opened at $794.20 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

