OLD Republic International Corp Has $44.67 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kellanova makes up 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Kellanova worth $44,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $9,094,452.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,014,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,140,545.66. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $102,665,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

