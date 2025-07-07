Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

