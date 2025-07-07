Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

