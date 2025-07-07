Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,625 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,624,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 1,038,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430,757 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.