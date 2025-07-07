WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 726.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

