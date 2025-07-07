Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $343.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $344.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

