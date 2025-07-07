Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 4.35% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DTF opened at $11.26 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

