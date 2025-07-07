Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Sunrun are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels—examples include streaming services, social networks, online publishers, gaming platforms and digital advertising networks. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment and advertising markets. Rapid technological change and shifting consumer habits can make digital media stocks more volatile, but they also offer the potential for significant long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,847,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,757. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,840. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,830,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

