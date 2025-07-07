Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,853,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 234,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 126,793 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 591,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NBXG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

