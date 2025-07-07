Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.98 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $442.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.04 and a 200 day moving average of $401.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

