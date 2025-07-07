Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Lifted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,182,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,690,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $245.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

