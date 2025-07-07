Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $355.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $292.45 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

