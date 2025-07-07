Schroders (LON:SDR) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 373 ($5.09) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.39) to GBX 475 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.77) to GBX 337 ($4.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Schroders
Schroders Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($344.50). 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CAVA Group: Why the Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.