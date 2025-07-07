Schroders (LON:SDR) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 373 ($5.09) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.39) to GBX 475 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.77) to GBX 337 ($4.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

SDR opened at GBX 365 ($4.98) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.91. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($344.50). 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

