Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,769 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in News by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

