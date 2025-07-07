Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Lifted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $279.88 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.